CHICAGO (WMBD) — If Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is won at $960 million, it would be the fourth largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth largest lottery jackpot won in United States history.

The jackpot, raised from $925 million, has the chance to be won on Saturday. Be sure to go pick up a ticket to try your luck at the prize.

There have been seven Illinois Lottery players who have won $1 million each playing the Powerball so far this year.

In 2023, Powerball players have won more than $28 million in prizes in Illinois.

There are over 7,000 places Illinois Lottery players can go to pick up tickets. Players can also visit the Illinois Lottery website or app to play.