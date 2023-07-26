EAST SAINT LOUIS, Ill. (WMBD) — After a student’s lawsuit due to professors allegedly violating her civil and constitutional rights, three SIUE professors are to attend First Amendment training as part of a settlement.

Maggie DeJong, a former art therapy graduate student, filed a suit against the professors for violating her civil and constitutional rights because she holds a different view from her fellow students, according to a news release from Alliance Defending Freedom, which was the group that defended DeJong.

“Public universities can’t punish students for expressing their political and religious viewpoints. Maggie, like every other student, is protected under the First Amendment to respectfully share her personal beliefs, and university officials were wrong to issue gag orders and silence her speech,” said ADF Legal Counsel Mathew Hoffmann. “As a result of Maggie’s courage in filing suit, SIUE has agreed to take critical steps to comply with the law and the U.S. Constitution and move closer to accepting and embracing true diversity of thought and speech.”

In February 2022, the professors issued no-contact orders against DeJong, which prohibited her from having any contact with three fellow graduate students who had reported to the professors that her expression of religious and political viewpoints were forms of harassment and discrimination.

A settlement was reached that the university officials had agreed to revise their polices and student handbook in order to ensure students with varying political, religious, and ideological views are welcome in the art therapy program. The officials also paid $80,000.