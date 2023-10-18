CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that businesses and people in Illinois impacted by the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict will soon receive some tax relief.

According to an Illinois news release, the impacted taxpayers will be able to request to waive interest and penalties with the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) if they “cannot file their returns or make timely payments for income, withholding, sales, specialty, and excise taxes.”

Those who qualify include:

Any individual whose principal residence is in Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza (the covered area), or a business entity or sole proprietor whose primary place of business is in the covered area.

Any individual, business or sole proprietor, or estate or trust whose books, records or tax preparer is located in the covered area.

Anyone killed, injured or taken hostage due to the conflict.

Any individual affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization and who is assisting in the covered area, such as a relief worker.

Anyone seeking a waiver of interest and penalties should send a written explanation of why they can not file or pay to the IDOR by Oct 7. 2024. Relief is limited to tax returns and payments due between Oct. 7, 2023, and Oct. 7, 2024.

Requests can be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov.