TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that the November 2022 norovirus outbreak in Tazewell County, which affected over 300 people, is linked to an ill food worker.

The CDC article said the outbreak is linked to “Restaurant A” or Monical’s Pizza in Washington and the salads and dressings that were served there, which were likely prepared by the ill worker who had reportedly vomited on Nov. 22, worked Nov. 21-23, and prepared food without gloves during that time.

The Tazewell County Health Department originally contacted the Illinois Department of Public Health concerning the matter on Nov. 26. The restaurant voluntarily closed on Nov. 26 to disinfect and then reopened Nov. 29, following a health inspection. The CDC said the TCHD educated the food workers on hand hygiene, staying home from work while ill with diarrhea or vomiting, as well as cleaning procedures.

TCHD began its investigation with assistance from the IDPH as they conducted a case-control study that identified 317 norovirus infections among the survey-takers who ate at Monical’s during the time period of Nov. 19-26. The primary patient was said to be excluded from the survey.

Of the 317 case-patients, three of them were confirmed to have norovirus while 314 had the symptoms or probable norovirus. There were also 40 control patients, those who were not sick but had dined at the restaurant during that time period. All 357 people were initially interviewed in an online form to identify “epidemiologic links and common food exposures”.

The CDC then conducted secondary interviews to confirm the illness onset date as well as the pizza toppings, salad dressings, and condiments the people had consumed. In the secondary interview, the 40 controls and only 268 of the ill patients participated. The CDC said the other 49 ill patients were lost to follow-up.

The CDC said the main suspected food vehicle was salad because 227 of the 268 infected and 15 of the 40 controls ate salad. Also, 27 of the infected said that they did not consume salad, but ate additional sauces and dressings.

The survey concluded that the ill patients came from 10 additional Illinois counties and 12 other states and some secondary cases were reported within the homes of the restaurant visitors but were not included in the data of the 317 original people.

There were no deaths or hospital admissions reported from the outbreak according to the CDC, but seven patients visited the emergency room and five visited an outpatient healthcare provider.

The symptoms that the 317 restaurant visitors reported were vomiting (84%), nausea (80%), diarrhea (68%), myalgias (40%), chills (38%0, abdominal cramps (26%), and fever (19%).

The Food and Drug Administration’s 2022 Food Code states noroviruses as the leading cause of foodborne diseases in the country and stresses the importance of proper hand hygiene while preparing food as well as making sure employees who are sick are not involved in food handling.

The CDC’s article, “Notes from the Field: Outbreak of Norovirus Linked to a Food Establishment” can be found here.