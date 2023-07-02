(Stacker) — Summer vacation has already begun for some across the U.S., and if Memorial Day is any indication, travelers should expect a busy summer season in 2023.

That weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.79 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. And half of Americans say they will take a trip this summer, according to a survey from Deloitte, up from 46% in 2022.

Trips abroad are spiking in popularity, as people try to make up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions. However, as inflation makes travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers are opting to cut costs by driving to their destinations and choosing to stay stateside. AAA expected 2 million more travelers on the road on Memorial Day weekend 2023 than on that weekend in 2022.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation-rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season.

Stacker crunched the numbers to find the best beach towns in Illinois. To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes only beaches that are used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the United States’ Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts and on the Great Lakes identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.

Rankings were determined by a number of factors weighted by importance in the following order from most to least important: number of beaches monitored through the BEACH Act, the total shoreline of those beaches, access to beach-related businesses based on Census Bureau County Business Patterns, and Zillow median home prices.

There are 54 beaches monitored by the EPA in Illinois, totaling 16.2 miles of shoreline.

Read on to get some vacation-planning inspo.

#13. Glencoe, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 1

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.1 miles

– Average swim season length: 100 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $1,143,573

#12. Kenilworth, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 1

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.1 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $1,492,589

#11. North Chicago, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 1

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.3 miles

– Average swim season length: 98 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $153,583

#10. Highland Park, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 3

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $623,502

#9. Lake Forest, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 1

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.5 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $956,964

#8. Lake Bluff, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 2

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.3 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $494,345

#7. Wilmette, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 3

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $736,652

#6. Winnetka, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 5

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $1,353,589

#5. Winthrop Harbor, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 1

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $246,907

#4. Waukegan, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 2

– Length of listed beachfront: 1.6 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $191,039

#3. Evanston, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 5

– Length of listed beachfront: 0.8 miles

– Average swim season length: 130 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $398,977

#2. Zion, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 5

– Length of listed beachfront: 5.1 miles

– Average swim season length: 111 days

– Average county summer temperature: 71 degrees

– Median home price: $188,366

#1. Chicago, Illinois



– Number of beaches: 24

– Length of listed beachfront: 5.4 miles

– Average swim season length: 124 days

– Average county summer temperature: 73 degrees

– Median home price: $279,769