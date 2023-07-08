ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Being active often means having a spot where you can reliably get some great exercise, but that can be challenging if your city doesn’t have facilities for you to use.

Depending on where you live, you might have a slew of opportunities for recreation. In some cities, it’s easy to stay active with a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

A new ranking released by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked cities based on the best and worst recreation destinations. For the ranking, the 100 largest U.S. cities were compared across 48 key metrics that demonstrate the importance of recreation. Each city was assessed based on its living costs, the quality of its parks, the accessibility of entertainment facilities and recreational facilities, as well as the weather.

As a final step, WalletHub calculated each city’s weighted average score across all metrics before ranking the cities.

According to the study, Chicago is the 10th best city in the U.S. for recreation. Chicago scored high on the list thanks to the amount of entertainment and recreational facilities the city contains. Data shows the city stood out and tied with Honolulu, HI, Omaha, NE, and Norfolk, VA, for having the most tennis courts per capita.

Chicago Park District’s website lists more than 8,800 acres of green space and 600 parks, 28 indoor pools, 50 outdoor pools, and 28 miles of lakefront, including 23 swimming beaches and an inland beach.

The 10 best cities for recreation in the U.S. are ranked below:

Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Tampa, FL Cincinnati, OH Atlanta, GA Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Honolulu, HI St. Louis, MO Chicago, IL

Curious to see where other states rank? Check out the full study on WalletHub’s website by clicking here.