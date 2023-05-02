MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police announced early Tuesday that Interstate 55 has reopened after a 72-vehicle crash in the north and southbound lanes near milepost 76 Monday.

According to the most recent ISP update, the incident has resulted in six deaths. Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wis., has been the only victim identified so far. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the other victims and notify their families.

Thirty-seven people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that range from minor to life-threatening. The age of the victims ranged from 2 to 80.

Both the north and southbound lanes reopened at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.