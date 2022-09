CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Champaign County.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said an adult at a daycare center in the Rantoul area has tested positive for monkeypox. Children and staff at the daycare are being screened for the virus.

Resources are being deployed to make sure affected families have what they need.