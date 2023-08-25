CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias discussed more than $27 Million in Library and Literacy Program grants in Chicago Friday.

According to an Illinois news release, $21.4 million in grants was awarded to library services and $5.7 million was awarded for adult literacy grants.

Some Local grant recipients include:

Bloomington — DeWitt-Livingston-Logan-McLean Regional Office of Education 17 — Adult Volunteer Literacy — $87,298.

Canton — Spoon River College — Adult Volunteer Literacy — $57,626.

Farmington — Farmington Area Public Library District — Library Services and Technology Act Grant – Project Next Generation — $18,040.

Normal — Normal Public Library — Library Services and Technology Act Grant – Project Next Generation — $12,410.

Pekin — YWCA of Pekin — Adult Volunteer Literacy — $75,000.

Peoria — Neighborhood House — Adult Volunteer Literacy — $74,483.

Peoria — Peoria County Regional Office of Education 48 — Adult Volunteer Literacy — $62,356.

Peoria — Peoria Public Library — Library Services and Technology Act Grant – Project Next Generation — $12,500.

“As State Librarian, it’s a privilege to provide these resources to support and enhance local library services and adult literacy programs across Illinois,” Giannoulias said. “Without properly funding programs, staff and educators, learning is difficult. These grants have the ability to position individuals for success and change lives by serving the unique needs of local communities.”

According to the news release, grants were awarded for programs that:

Support educational mentoring programs that engage students in active learning.

Fund online catalogs and provide resources aimed at narrowing the digital divide.

Provide educational and training opportunities for library staff.

Train volunteers who tutor older teens and adults in basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

Enhance family literacy programs for parents and children that focus on basic reading, math, writing and language skills.

Provide workplace literacy programming to employees of Illinois businesses.

Allow access to news and reading materials for those who are vision-impaired or have other physical limitations.

Expand free statewide sharing and delivery of materials between libraries and patrons.

Money for the library program grants comes from combined state funds and federal Library Services and Technology Act funds. State funds are used to fund the Adult Literacy Program.

A full list of grant recipients is available here.