CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced on Monday that he is launching a pilot program in the Cook County Jail that would provide ID cards to individuals leaving jail.

Giannoulias announced the program with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, which will provide state-issued IDs to individuals leaving jail.

“Access to things like housing employment and health care are essential to everyone,” Giannoulias said. “but for those who have been incarcerated, access to a home, a job and a doctor is commonly impeded by unfair barriers.”

Giannoulias said providing former inmates with essential tools, like valid identification, helps inmates locate housing, enroll in assistance programs and find a job.

He said the program is the first of its kind and he hopes the program will eventually be replicated across Illinois and spread to other states.

“We are hopeful more locality and states will recognize the power and significance of redemption in their community, especially with the launch of this program,” Giannoulias said.