PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no better day to get hot dogs than July 19, which is National Hot Dog Day.

Here are some of the top-rated places to get hot dogs in Central Illinois according to Yelp:

Chef Moussa, Peoria, Ill. – 5 stars

Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream, Eureka, Ill. – 5 stars

Alwan & Sons Meat Company, Peoria, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Our Inn Place, Pekin, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Double D’s Ice Creme, Pekin, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Crawford’s Corner Pub, Bloomington, Ill. – 4.5 stars

The Dog House, Lasalle, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Stag-R-Inn, Emden, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Star 66 Café, Springfield, Ill. – 4.5 stars

Collective Pour, Champaign Ill. – 4.5 stars

Where is your favorite place to get a hot dog?