PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no better day to get hot dogs than July 19, which is National Hot Dog Day.
Here are some of the top-rated places to get hot dogs in Central Illinois according to Yelp:
- Chef Moussa, Peoria, Ill. – 5 stars
- Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream, Eureka, Ill. – 5 stars
- Alwan & Sons Meat Company, Peoria, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Our Inn Place, Pekin, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Double D’s Ice Creme, Pekin, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Crawford’s Corner Pub, Bloomington, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- The Dog House, Lasalle, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Stag-R-Inn, Emden, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Star 66 Café, Springfield, Ill. – 4.5 stars
- Collective Pour, Champaign Ill. – 4.5 stars
Where is your favorite place to get a hot dog?