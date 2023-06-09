SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — What are the most common surnames Illinois residents have?

According to Ancestry.com, The most common surnames are Smith, Johnson and Williams.

These names are included among the most common surnames across the U.S., which include Smith Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams and Anderson.

There are also some names that are more common in different regions, with names like Garcia, Hernandez, Martinez and Chavez being more common in south-west states.

Hawaii stands out with unique common surnames, including Lee, Wong and Kim, not showing up anywhere else on the list.