PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With more than 13,500 stores across the United States, McDonald’s is one of the leading fast food places in the country.

The team at Illinoisbet.com determined the top-3 McDonald’s orders for each state according to search data over the last year.

The most popular items to order at McDonald’s in Illinois are:

Big Mac Happy Meal McChicken

The Big Mac was not only the top item to order in Illinois, but also in 31 other states, including Wisconsin, Idaho and Florida.

The study also found that Illinois has the fifth-highest number of McDonalds in the country with 646, ranked behind only California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

This information was released ahead of National McDonld’s Day on April 15.