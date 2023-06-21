CHICAGO (WMBD) — Across the U.S. and around the world, there are more than 1 million active-duty members of the military ready to defend the country.

Between the different military branches, which one do most people in Illinois enlist into?

According to the data from governing.com, in 2021, of the 21,646 active duty military members in Illinois, the majority are in the Navy:

Navy: 15,760

Air Force: 4,392

Army: 993

Marine Corps: 380

Coast Guard: 121

This is compared to the total numbers across the U.S. where the Army is the most popular with:

Army: 426,624

Navy: 306,272

Air Force: 275,298

Marine Corps: 147,846

Coast Guard: 39,029

Illinois also has 24,579 reserve members with: