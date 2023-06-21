CHICAGO (WMBD) — Across the U.S. and around the world, there are more than 1 million active-duty members of the military ready to defend the country.
Between the different military branches, which one do most people in Illinois enlist into?
According to the data from governing.com, in 2021, of the 21,646 active duty military members in Illinois, the majority are in the Navy:
- Navy: 15,760
- Air Force: 4,392
- Army: 993
- Marine Corps: 380
- Coast Guard: 121
This is compared to the total numbers across the U.S. where the Army is the most popular with:
- Army: 426,624
- Navy: 306,272
- Air Force: 275,298
- Marine Corps: 147,846
- Coast Guard: 39,029
Illinois also has 24,579 reserve members with:
- Army National Guard: 10,504
- Army Reserve: 5,871
- Air National Guard: 2,952
- Navy Reserve: 2,484
- Air Force Reserve: 1,590
- Marine Corps Reserve: 1,122
- Coast Guard Reserve: 56