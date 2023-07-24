EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WMBD) — A Florida woman faces federal charges for allegedly scamming her grandmother out of thousands of dollars.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, Tanya M. Aboseada, 38, of Pompano Beach, Fla., is charged with 12 counts of wire fraud. She was arraigned in federal court on July 19.

The Indictment alleges Aboseada convinced her grandmother, who lives in Cahokia Heights, to wire money to her under false pretense twelve times between Nov. 2021 and Aug. 2022. She allegedly lied about needing money for several reasons, including:

Needing money to transfer a truck title into her name.

Paying money she owed the IRS.

To pay attorney fees and fines for a crash she was in.

Paying the family of a child she killed in a crash to avoid going to jail.

The fraudulent transactions exceeded $300,000.

“Financial crimes against the elderly for personal gain are intolerable, and offenders will be brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

Wire fraud is punishable by 20 years of imprisonment. The investigation was conducted by the FBI Springfield Field Office.

More information on the Department of Justice’s Elder Fraud Initiative is available here.