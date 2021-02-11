Illinois providing health departments $25 million in COVID-19 vaccine administration grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ top doctor on Thursday said the Illinois Department of Public Health is providing $25 million in grants to the state’s 93 health departments to assist with COVID-19 vaccine administration.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed patience as she warned it could be months before eligible patients can get their vaccine shots.

“Our greatest challenge is we don’t have enough doses to satisfy all of the people who need it, want it, and that are eligible,” Ezike said.

She said starting Thursday health departments will be provided with a three-week pipeline of doses so they will be better equipped for planning. Approximately 280,000 doses were received last week.

“Every week we are getting more doses, so every week, more appointments open up,” Ezike said. “But still the appointments don’t equal the need… it’s going to be trying for many months.”

Dr. Ezike said vaccines are distributed based on county population and “adjusted to ensure health equity using social vulnerability indices,” like access to care and epidemiology of underlying health conditions.

Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday expanded vaccine eligibility to include individuals with disabilities and adults 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

Illinois ranks sixth in vaccine distribution, with 1.2 million initial doses and 300,000-second doses administered so far.