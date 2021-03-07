Illinois reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new deaths

News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 1,068 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced within the past 24 hours, laboratories have conducted 68,094 coronavirus tests, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 2.3%.

There have been nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 20,763 deaths. State officials say nearly 3.4 million vaccinations have been administered in Illinois as of late Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News