Illinois reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 1,068 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced within the past 24 hours, laboratories have conducted 68,094 coronavirus tests, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 2.3%.

There have been nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 20,763 deaths. State officials say nearly 3.4 million vaccinations have been administered in Illinois as of late Saturday.