Illinois Senate rolls out new ethics plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Senate Republicans revealed a plan to improve ethics in the statehouse.

State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) said politicians should give the Legislative Inspector General more power to pursue investigations without permission, and give her subpoena power.

“Recent events have reminded the public that the Illinois legislature is incapable of policing itself. In fact, the Office of the Legislative Inspector General was created and designed to play this watchdog role of the legislature,” said Barickman.

State Sen. Barickman said his Republican colleagues filed a measure to give the watchdog more power.

“I welcome their ideas and look forward to working with them and others to get effective results,” said State Senate President John Cullerton.