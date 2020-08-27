Illinois State University and Uptown Normal vandalized with anti-police graffiti

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple buildings in Uptown Normal were vandalized with spray paint Wednesday night with anti-police slurs.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s website, the acronym “ACAB” is a slogan of long-standing in the skinhead culture.

“Because non-racist skinheads (including “traditional” skinheads and anti-racist skinheads) may use this acronym as well as racist skinheads, it should be carefully judged in the context in which it appears,” a post on the website reads.

The graffiti can be seen on buildings such as the Normal Theater and Watterson Towers.

The vandalism comes after a black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer.

Normal Police and Illinois State University Police said no arrests have been made thus far. They are still investigating the situation.

