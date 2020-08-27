Illinois State University and Uptown Normal vandalized with anti-police graffiti

News
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple buildings in Uptown Normal were vandalized with spray paint Wednesday night with anti-police slurs.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s website, the acronym “ACAB” is a slogan of long-standing in the skinhead culture.

“Because non-racist skinheads (including “traditional” skinheads and anti-racist skinheads) may use this acronym as well as racist skinheads, it should be carefully judged in the context in which it appears,” a post on the website reads.

The graffiti can be seen on buildings such as the Normal Theater and Watterson Towers.

The vandalism comes after a black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer.

Normal Police and Illinois State University Police said no arrests have been made thus far. They are still investigating the situation.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News