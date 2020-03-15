Illinois virus cases climb to 66; more regions affected

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

CHICAGO (AP) — The number of Illinois coronavirus cases rose to 66 from 48 as residents with the illness emerged in central and southern regions of the state.

The director of the state health department says the number of Illinois cases should “increase dramatically” as results come in from private labs.

The new cases include people in Woodford, Cumberland, Sangamon and St. Clair counties. Just a few days before the election, DuPage County relocated 17 polling places to the county fairgrounds in Wheaton in response to COVID-19.

The Illinois Tollway says drivers must pay electronically and stop using cash in order to protect themselves and workers at toll booths.