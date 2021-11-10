Arraignments delayed for teenagers accused of murdering Mackinaw woman in October

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The expected arraignments of three of the four teenagers accused of murdering a Mackinaw woman and attempting to kill her husband in October was delayed on Wednesday.

The reason, the prosecution said, was it need more time to review the grand jury evidence.

Sage Raueber, 19, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, appeared virtually from the jail while Andre Street, 17, appeared in the person.

The three teenagers and a 15-year-old female teenager are accused of plotting and carrying out a plan to murder Rebecca and Douglas Bolin at their Mackinaw home on Oct. 20 at about 9:15 p.m. Rebecca Bolin was shot dead, while her husband was shot, but survived.

All three were expected to be charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, but it was delayed to Nov. 24 to give the prosecution sufficient time to review grand jury findings.

The defense attorneys for the teenagers also brought up a Nov. 5 motion filed by the prosecution regarding DNA testing of three handguns retrieved from the crime scene.

The prosecution said they would “consume” all the DNA evidence, but the defense said they want access to the results as well.

A hearing date for that motion was set for Dec. 22.