PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An agreement was reached in Tazewell County Court on Friday that will allow construction to resume for a brewpub in Washington Square.

The lawsuit was filed last week by nearby property owner Marlene Miller. The court granted an injunction to pause demolition on the $8 million CL Real Estate Group and Grist Mill Ventures project that began last week.

Miller’s attorney Brian Mooty said it was prompted by her water getting shut off during demolition without notification. She also had concerns about damage to the building.

As part of the agreement, CL Real Estate Group and Grist Mill Ventures must abide by these terms:

Ensure water, gas, gas and sewer lines pass under or over the brewpub.

Easements for access and egress.

New fire escapes are to be built in the back, as the existing ones are set to be demolished.

Acknowledge responsibility for any damages.

Confirm insurance.

Stay in touch with neighbors to let them know of any changes.

Mooty said they are pleased to resolve the dispute without litigation. The injunction expired at 10 a.m. Friday