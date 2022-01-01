2 killed, 3 wounded during early hours of 2022 in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two women are dead and three men are in the hospital from three separate shootings, all within the first four hours of 2022.

Not even one hour into the new year, Peoria Police were dispatched to their first shooting. At 12:48 A.M., officers were called to 3431 W Oakcrest in the Lexington Hills Apartment Complex. There they found a man with a serious gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.

His neighbor, Unique Jones, said shootings unfortunately happen all the time across the apartment complex, and it’s the same group responsible.

“It’s basically the same people shooting every day, on and off, every other month, and its just getting old,” she said.

Jones said the complex should get tough and kick out repeat offenders.

“Since this is hood, it obviously says no weapons on the property. I feel like once they violate that they should be automatically evicted. There should be no second chance,” she said.

An hour later another shooting, this time at 2028 Southwest Adams St. Police found a found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The 33-year-old woman died on the scene. The man was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

But the night continued for the Peoria Police. At 3:56 A.M., officers were called to the Landmark Apartments at 517 Martin Luther King Dr. Two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. The 35-year-old woman died at the hospital, but the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the rash of violence is very disturbing.

“It’s really troubling to me. It saddens me that these families are starting off their new year with the loss of a family member due to gun violence. It’s extremely heartbreaking to me,” he said.

Harwood said the two autopsies will be conducted on Sunday.

Peoria Police named Robert White, 27, as a suspect in the Adams and MLK homicides. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 if seen.