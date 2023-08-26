PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has confirmed a man has died after a shooting in the area of Madison and Alexander Avenue on Saturday afternoon, about a few blocks from Alexander’s Steakhouse.

As police responded to 15 ShotSpotter alerts around 1:15 p.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information, reach out to the Peoria Police Department, anonymously through CrimeStoppers, or tip 411.

