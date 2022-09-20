TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The judge overseeing the Aaron Rossi case ordered one of Rossi’s attorneys to sit for a deposition.

Rossi was sued by his former business partner James Davie for allegedly pushing him out of Reditus Labs and using company funds for a lavish lifestyle. At the heart of the matter is whether Attorney Michael Evans also represented Reditus Labs when he advised Davie to get bought out.

Lawyers are questioning whether Evans was aware of the lucrative state contracts for COVID-19 testing when he gave Davie that advice.

The judge ordered the deposition in the next 40 to 50 days. The next hearing is set for Oct. 17.