PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A second fitness evaluation for a rural Washington man accused of stabbing his sister and dog, then setting the home on fire, has been delayed.

David Naffziger, 50, allegedly torched the home he shared with his sister after stabbing her and the dog in April. He claimed they were possessed with spirits and knowingly set the home on fire while his sister was inside. His sister, Lyndsey Naffziger, survived the stabbing.

In May, Judge Chris Doscotch deemed Naffziger unfit to stand trial after he refused to show up to court.

Naffziger’s next court date is June 27.