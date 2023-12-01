PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The detention hearing for the 19-year-old Pekin man accused of beating his infant daughter to death has been delayed.

A plea was not entered for Hunter Waters, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated battery to a child resulting in death in connection to the death of 2-month-old Addison Waters.

During the hearing, his public defender indicated he would be requesting home confinement and third-party supervision, with plans to argue his client is not a flight risk or danger to the community.

Judge Chris Doscotch ordered a pretrial services official to investigate whether Walters’ home is appropriate for home confinement and continued the hearing to Dec. 11. A risk assessment was not ordered due to the severity of the charges.

The probable cause affidavit indicated Walters’ daughter died from ‘catastrophic brain injuries’ on Nov. 26. The infant had a fractured skull, broken ribs and severe injuries all over her body consistent with child abuse.

Walters faces up to 130 years in prison.