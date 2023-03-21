PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria criminal defense attorney lost her license to practice law for 90 days for forging community service documents.

Maureen Williams pleaded guilty to felony forgery of a public service document.

Williams had been court-ordered to complete community service hours after pleading guilty to a speeding ticket in Woodford County in 2021.

The community service worksheet, which was prepared by someone other than Williams, claimed 20 community service hours were completed at St. Mark’s Church. However, it should have said the Peoria Symphony Guild.

Williams’ suspension is effective April 11.