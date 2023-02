PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday.

Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4.

He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on a $150,000 bond and is represented by a public defender.

He is due back in court on March 30.