PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old Peoria man pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery charges on Thursday.

Dakota Taylor, a ward of the state, is accused of stabbing his roommate following a fight at a Children’s Home residence on Bigelow St on April 25.

Taylor is due back in court on August 11 for a scheduling conference. The trial was set for August 22.