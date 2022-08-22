PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who was previously sentenced for smothering her 11-month-old daughter was in court Monday for a separate charge.

Monday, Angel Vanduker switched her original not-guilty plea regarding an aggravated battery charge. She was accused of biting a nurse back in February.

Now, that has changed to a guilty aggravated battery charge.

The assault happened after Vanduker was let out on bond, just before her involuntary manslaughter sentencing.

If convicted, she will serve two years in prison alongside the nine-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.