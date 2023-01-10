PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The court-appointed receiver overseeing the now-defunct Reditus Labs’ financial records said there is no reason to keep court documents sealed.

Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi was sued by his former business partner Dr. James Davie for allegedly pushing him out of the company and using company funds for a lavish lifestyle.

Most court filings have been filed under seal to protect any company trade secrets. Davie’s attorneys contend the sealing process was abused by Rossi’s attorneys to hide embarrassing information and wasteful spending.

The receiver’s attorney said there are no trade secrets and no reason to keep anything sealed since Reditus closed its doors in November.

Reditus received more than $200 million in lucrative state contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge gave Rossi’s attorneys three weeks to produce a privilege log containing all documents subject to client-attorney privilege.

The parties are due back in court on Feb. 2.