The Reditus Laboratories CEO was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but instead will appear April 14

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against Aaron Rossi just got more complicated.

The Reditus Labs CEO is being sued by his business partner, Dr. James Davie, for a number of charges, including alleging Rossi tried to push Davie out of the business by blocking him from seeing any of the finances involved with the company.

In court Wednesday, one of Rossi’s lawyers, Janaki Nair, pulled herself off the case, meaning Rossi will need to find a new one before his April 14 court date.

Rossi was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but was on vacation. Now, he will need to have a new lawyer, all exhibits and witnesses in order by the April court date.

Davie’s lawyers are also seeking to place the company in a receivership, where a third party will manage the finances.

“In a receiver situation where he has to prove that he’s competent to run the company and our position is as stated in our pleadings is he’s not because he’s wasting the assets of the company,” said attorney Peter Rubin.

Davie is not the only one suing Rossi.

A second, similar, case will be combined with it. The plaintiff in that case is physician Malcom Herzog, who also alleges Rossi mishandled funds for personal use.

Rubin said the are also seeking to unseal the second amended complaint filing, which contains Reditus Labs’ financial records.

The hearing regarding the receivership will take place on May 2.