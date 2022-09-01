PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Sept. 26 trial for one of the teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw has been set aside.

Andre Street, 17, and three other teenagers were accused of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin, 52, and serious injuries to her husband Douglas Bolin.

Street was previously charged with four counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He has a review set for Oct. 20.