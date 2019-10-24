Inaugural ‘Pawject Runway’ hopes to raise funds for animal care expenses

PEORIA, Ill.– Pets For Seniors , Pets For Saving is a Peoria animal shelter that specializes in pairing senior animals with seniors in our community.

Thursday night, it’s hosting “Pawject Runway.” The non-profit organization promotes the health and well-being of both the animal and senior citizen. To help aid it’s cause, PFS is hosting a fundraiser at the Par-A-Dice Hotel from 7-9.m. Thursday evening.

President of the board, Liz Pollack said, the fundraiser also highlights a stylist from Five Senses Spa Salon and Barbershop.

“We’ll have 10 models all wearing Genevieve’s designs and their pets,” said Pollack. “So it will be a wonderful tribute to animals and but also to the creativity of Genevieve.”

Models in Thursday night’s “trash-ion” show will showcase clothing made by Genevieve Ferrel from recycled items.

Money raised from the silent auction, donations, and tickets sales will go directly towards animal care expenses.

Tickets can be bought in advance, HERE, or purchased at the door.