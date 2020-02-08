One dead after I155 crash in Tazewell County

TREMONT, Ill. — The Tazewell County Coroner’s office has been asked to respond to a head-on crash on Interstate 155.

Officials say it happened at 6:40 p.m. Friday.

Illinois State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on the southbound lanes when it ran into a Dodge Charger head-on.

The driver of the Trailblazer died at the scene. The driver of the Charger was life-flighted to a Peoria hospital.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s office said the Southbound lane is closed off. Law enforcement and rescue crews are on scene.