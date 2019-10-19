ISU Campus Ministry Seeks More Outreach To Combat Declining Faith

NORMAL Ill. (WGLT) — The head of campus ministry at Illinois State University said he’s seen the national trend of declining religious affiliation at ISU.

Phil Grizzard, pastor of the ISU Campus Religious Center, said the multidenominational center has experienced a gradual decline in participation over the years.

ERIC STOCK / WGLT

ISU campus pastor Phil Grizzard said the Campus Religious Center is trying to reach out more to the LGBTQ and other communities who feel they have been turned away from the church.

“When I was a student here, our campus ministry was the social setting for all of us, it was the go-to group,” Grizzard recalled. “We hung out together, we did everything together. We had our events and even when we weren’t doing campus ministry events, we were hanging out together. It’s very different now.”

