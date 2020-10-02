ISU Director of Athletics announces retirement

NORMAL, Il. (WMBD) — Larry Lyons has his announced his retirement as the Illinois State University Director of Athletics.

On the university’s website, Lyons said “It has been an honor and privilege to serve Illinois State. In my 33 years, there have been significant improvements in and around Redbird Athletics.”

Lyons has been with the Redbirds for 33 years, and his career with ISU will end at the end of this calendar year.

