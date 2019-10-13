Jackson Hewitt Tax Service hiring 25,000 employees nationwide by 2020

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Oct. 15 is National Hiring Day.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, the second-largest tax-preparation service in the United States, is expecting to hire 25,000 professionals nationwide by the end of the year.

Open positions range from flexible part-time roles for the tax season to long-term career opportunities to appeal to recruits with different lifestyles.

You can find careers here.

Prospective employees can either be seasoned tax professionals or novices who have the desire to learn. Jackson Hewitt offers employees extensive online and classroom tax education training, as well as continuing education and support to make sure they know how to get clients every credit and deduction available.

Oct. 15 is also the deadline for taxpayers who requested an extension on their 2018 tax return. The IRS said about 15 million people filed for a six-month extension.