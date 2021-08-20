Law enforcement at Dunkin’s statewide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, police officers and state troopers across the state asked for donations at Dunkin’ Donuts stores as part of this year’s “Coffee for Champions”.

The donations are fueling the Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics Illinois. In exchange for a donation, those behind the badge handed out coupons for a free donut or cup of hot coffee.

Bartonville’s police chief said they’ve had a great response from the community during today’s event, with some swinging back in line to give them a cash donation.

“People are apologizing saying ‘I’m sorry. I don’t have any cash. I have loose change. I’ll donate that’ you know. So their intent is very noble, and they love to participate in this,” said Chief Tony Segree.

According to Special Olympics Illinois website the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been working with Dunkin’ on this event for the last eighteen years.