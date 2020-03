LEROY, Ill. (WMBD)– LeRoy police are asking for the public’s help to identify a burglar(s) responsible for robbing Guns and Glory located at 117 E Center Street.

According to investigators, the burglary occurred on Feb. 29 around 1:35 in the morning. Police were on the scene within one minute of dispatch.

Police say a grey SUV or crossover was seen in the area at the same time as the burglary.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt Wilkins 309-962–3310.

This story will be updated.