PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews say a lightning strike caused an early morning fire.

Officials say they were called to Lynch Aluminum at 8810 N. University St. around 6:30 a.m. on reports of a roof fire.

When they arrived they saw flames coming from a skylight which also affected the surrounding roof.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

No one was injured.