Lights On, Peoria campaign aiming to teach Peoria youth important life skills

PEORIA, Ill. — A multi-million dollar grant, turns into an initiative to change lives of Peoria’s youth.

In October, Peoria Public Schools received a nearly $3.5 million federal grant called “Lights On, Peoria.”

Now school district leaders need the community’s help to donate your time and talents to help teach high school students important life skills.

Peoria Public Schools Chief of School Safety Demario Boone is looking for community support to help kids learn hobbies they may not have had the opportunity to before.

“If you know how to cut hair, here’s an opportunity for you to help the youth in the community. If you’re a mentor, a good speaker, here’s an opportunity for that. If someone’s a really good cook, we’d love to have kids learn how to cook,” Chief Boone said.

Starting next month, Manual Academy and Peoria High students will have a safe place to go Friday and Saturday nights from 8:00-10:30 p.m.

“What we wanted to do was have a place where kids could go and have food, safety, clothing, and shelter,” said Chief Boone.

Boone says the Lights On, Peoria Campaign can give Peoria Public Schools students a big family who cares about them.

“Not a lot of kids grow up in these perfect households, and people have to work hard and work late. A student might be home alone,” Boone said.

He adds by just sitting and spending quality time together can help build community and help students gain new friends.

And by coming to these sessions, Chief Boone hopes to help kids achieve a healthy, holistic lifestyle.

“They’ll have a place to come to get fed, mentally and physically, and have a lot of people pour into them,” Chief Boone said.

Boone says he has already had more than 50 people reach out to him offering to help. He says this makes him believe that no matter what is happening in this city, everything will be okay.

“I just still have that passion for Peoria where I think we’ll be okay. We just need a village to be together. We need to pull together resources, we don’t need to be in silos. When I made the post and saw how many people reached out and said ‘hey I can do this, I can do this, I can do this,’ it just lets me know that Peoria is okay,” Boone said.

Right now, Boone says the program can really use food donations to feed students while they come and learn skills.

Boone says school is becoming so much more than just learning math and spelling, it’s helping kids become better people.

“What I love about Peoria Public School is they’re taking the approach of just not being stuck in the brick and mortar, we’re helping kids where they are. We’re going where they are. We’re helping families. We’re trying to break cycles and barriers for families,” Chief Boone said.

The grant will help create a game room for kids when they come into the schools on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as help pay for additional supplies like toiletries and deodorant to be able to give kids.

Boone adds he hopes kids will learn how to vote through this program and learn other life skills like building a resume and learning interview skills.

If you are interested in participating, head to Peoria Public Schools Foundation’s website. He says the events will begin on Friday, Jan. 17th.

In the future, Boone hopes to continue this program at Richwoods High School as well as other middle schools in the Peoria area.