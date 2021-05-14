Lincoln K-8 School students raise money through inaugural Walk-a-Thon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Lincoln K-8 School in Peoria raised almost $1,500 for an inaugural Walk-a-Thon to benefit other kids Friday.

The Hayes & Illuzzi “For the Kids” Walk-a-Thon was held at Woodruff Track. For a $2 donation, students were allowed to go uniform-free and received popcorn and wristbands for the walk.

All money raised went to Haitian Hearts, a nonprofit that flies children from Haiti to Peoria for heart surgery.

“It just brings tears to my eyes, the kids all week, every kid in the school is talking about the walkathon, if they get to be out of uniform, about the popcorn, about the bracelets,” said Lincoln teacher Hedy Elliott, who organized the Walk-a-Thon.

She said it’s the first major event they have held since the pandemic began.

“It’s just been thrilling to see the excitement on the kids’ faces, and the excitement and the staff. coming together. We haven’t been together in 18 months,” Elliott said.