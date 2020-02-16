‘Living Museum’ showcases Peoria Christian School fourth-graders talents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of local fourth-graders is getting the chance to embody those who helped make America what it is today.

Peoria Christian School put on its second annual Living Museum Friday morning where the students got to dress up as historic figures or symbols.

They also acted as their own curator, presenting facts about their persona every time someone passed their display.

The school’s teachers say this idea has been a tradition for more than 30 years, but they recently added the museum concept.

Fourth-grade teacher Addlea Jorgenson says creative projects like these allow students to learn a variety of skills.

“What lesson can they not learn essentially where they are being critical thinkers, where they’re using presentation skills, where they’re having to collaborate, they have to be good problem solvers and all of those 21st-century critical thinking skills,” Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson, also known as ‘Miss J,’ said it’s important to incorporate interactive teaching to show students that learning can be more than simply sitting at a desk.

“It started back in September where the kids chose a historical American figure, they learned what a credible source was, they did research, wrote a report and a speech, and now today (Friday) they brought those characters to life!” Jorgenson said.

Jorgenson says this is an idea of a patriotic program honoring our American men and women. She adds this is a great way to highlight the students’ talents.

“We wanted to allow the kids to have a little more responsibility and have the light shine on the kids more. So we came up with this idea where the exhibits come to life, kind of like at the movie ‘Night at the Museum,'” Jorgenson said.

Miss J said the kids were so excited to do this project.