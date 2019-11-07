A Little Heat, A Little Sweet!

Chef Mark Shoopman prepares Pork Ribeye Steaks with Apple Butter Cream Sauce. Another great recipe to try at home!

Pork Ribeye Steaks with Apple Butter Cream Sauce

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman CEC, CFBE

Ingredients:

4 each Pork Ribeye steaks

2 tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Butter

As Desired Freshly ground pepper and sea salt

Ingredients for the Sauce:

1 tablespoon Unsalted butter

1 cup Fresh sweet apples cored and diced fine, I use honey-crisp

3/4 cup Chicken stock or broth

1/4 cup Apple Butter

1/2 cup Heavy whipping cream, you can use a little more if you like

1 tablespoon Prepared horseradish

1 Tablespoon Fresh shallot, minced

As desired Freshly ground black pepper, and sea salt

Method:

Gently rub the chops with olive oil, salt and pepper and allow resting for 5 minutes. Add the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the unsalted butter to a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat turning as needed until reaching an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees F.

Remove chops and keep warm in a warm oven. In the same skillet, increase the heat to high and add the butter and shallots and apples and sauté a minute until they start to soften.

Deglaze the pan with the chicken stock while scraping the sides and bottom of the pan to incorporate all the pan drippings. Allow to reduce to half. Add the apple butter and continue to cook over high heat stirring frequently.

Add the heavy cream and continue reducing until the desired thickness is achieved. Remove from heat add the horseradish and allow to rest for 2 minutes.

Place the pork Ribeyes on heated dinner plates and spoon a generous amount of sauce over the top and serve immediately.