Chef Stefan Hodges prepares Campanelle with Gorgonzola Cream- a fabulous featured dish in February. Get it at Biaggi’s in Peoria or Bloomington or try it at home with this recipe:

Biaggi’s Campanelle with Gorgonzola Cream

4 oz. Bacon, Diced and Cooked

1 lb. Grilled or Rotisserie Chicken, Pulled and Rough Chopped

4 oz. Chicken Stock

8oz. Alfredo Sauce

1 lb. Campanelle Pasta, Prepared

8 oz. Fresh Spinach, Washed & Trimmed

3 oz. Walnuts, Halves/Pieces

6 oz. Gorgonzola Cheese

5 Tbl. Cream Cheese

5 Tbl. Unsalted Butter

Dash Nutmeg

Dash Salt & Pepper

½ Tbl. Worcestershire Sauce

Gorgonzola Butter

In a medium-size bowl combine 5 oz. of the Gorgonzola cheese, cream cheese, butter, nutmeg, salt & pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Mix on medium-high speed until completely blended. Set aside.

Place bacon, chicken, chicken stock and Alfredo sauce in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add Gorgonzola butter and fresh spinach and bring to a boil. Add cooked pasta and fresh spinach; stir well and continue to cook until spinach is slightly wilted. Transfer to a large serving dish, garnish with remaining 1 oz. of Gorgonzola cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.

Recipe Yields 4 Servings