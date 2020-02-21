Chef Mark kicks off Mardi Gras celebrations with a Grilled Shrimp Po’boy with Cajun Slaw

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —

Mardi Gras Grilled Shrimp Po-Boy with Cajun Slaw

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Serves 5

Ingredients:

20 each 16/20 to a pound peeled and deveined shrimp with the tail off

1 Pound Andouille sausage, cut into ½ inch coin slices (20 slices)

10 each Strips of bacon, cut in half & dusted with Cajun spice blend (recipe follows)

5 each Metal or Bamboo skewers (soak the bamboo ones for 30 minutes before use)

5 each 8 inch crusty roll. French baguette works but a little wider is better

2 cups Chef Mark’s sweet and spicy mayonnaise sauce

2 cups Cajun slaw, recipe follows

2 large Sliced fresh tomato

As desired Hot and spicy or bread and butter pickles slices (your choice)

Cajun Spice Blend:

1 ½ tablespoons Chili powder

1 tablespoon Good quality smoked paprika

2 tablespoons Sea salt

1 tablespoon Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Oregano

1 tablespoon Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon Dried Thyme

1 tablespoon Granulated garlic

1 tablespoon Onion powder

1 teaspoon White pepper

Mix all ingredients and store in an air tight container.

Chef Mark’s Sweet and Spicy Mayonnaise Sauce:

2 cups Mayonnaise

¼ cup Sweet chili sauce, the oriental ones work great here!

¼ teaspoon Granulated garlic

¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

Place all the ingredients in medium bowl and mix and chill thoroughly.

Cajun Slaw:

3 cups Cabbage head, finely shredded

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Celery seed

1/2 small Sweet white onion, cut in half and finely shredded

¼ cup Sugar

1 teaspoon Cajun spice blend

Whisk together the wet and dry ingredients and fold into the cabbage and onion. Mix and chill thoroughly.

Procedure and Presentation:

Begin by laying out the bacon strips and dust them on one side with some of the Cajun spice blend. Allow bacon to set a minute to absorb the flavors.

Make certain the shrimp and completely thawed and patted dry. Gently run a sharp knife along the slit where they are deveined and press back down on a flat surface to remove the vein running down the back. Remove the tails and keep chilled until ready to use.

Lay the shrimp flat on the bacon slice and place a coin of sausage in the belly area so the shrimp wraps neatly around it. Next wrap the bacon strips around the shrimp and sausage. Take the skewer and gently pierce the shrimp by the tail and then through the sausage and the top of the shrimp to secure it. Repeat until there are 4 shrimp on each skewer. Dust the shrimp skewer with a little more Cajun spice blend.

Heat the grill to medium high heat and cook the kebobs approximately 3 minutes on each side until the shrimp are cooked and the bacon is browned and crisp.

Cut the hoagie roll in half-length wise and pull out a little of the bottom interior of the bread to allow for the shrimp to set inside.

Slide the 4 shrimp off the skewer and down the bottom of the roll. Generously spoon the spicy mayonnaise sauce over the shrimp and then top with the slaw, pickles and sliced tomatoes Serve with sweet potato chips and fresh lemon wedges!