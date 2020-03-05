Chef Mark makes Apple and Bacon Salad with Warm Brie Cheese Dressing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —

Apple and Bacon Salad with Warm Brie Cheese Dressing

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

This recipe will yield 4 nice salads.

Salad Ingredients

2 heads Baby romaine lettuce, torn into bitesize pieces

1 Bunch Baby spinach leaves

1 cup Honeycrisp Apple, large diced

½ loaf French baguette, sliced and toasted

1 cup Fresh Raspberries

1 cup Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup Cooked bacon, large crumbles

1 cup Red onion, Julienned

1 cup Walnuts halves

Warm Brie Dressing Ingredients and Procedure

4 Tablespoons White wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard, grainy type

2 each Garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon Shallot, minced

4 ounces Extra Virgin Olive oil

1 each 10.5-ounce Brie cheese, rind removed and cubed

To taste Kosher or sea salt

To taste Freshly ground black pepper

In a medium size skillet over medium-high heat add the olive oil and allow it to heat until it “shimmers”. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté until translucent and aromatic. Whisk in the mustard and the vinegar, then gently whisk in the chopped Brie until it has melted and become creamy. Remove from heat and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Presentation

On chilled salad plates, carefully mound the lettuce and them artfully arrange all the other ingredients on top. Lovingly spoon the warm Brie dressing all over the salad and serve with toasted baguettes.