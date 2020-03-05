Chef Mark makes Apple and Bacon Salad with Warm Brie Cheese Dressing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —

Apple and Bacon Salad with Warm Brie Cheese Dressing

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

This recipe will yield 4 nice salads.

Salad Ingredients

2 heads                                Baby romaine lettuce, torn into bitesize pieces

1 Bunch                                Baby spinach leaves

1 cup                                     Honeycrisp Apple, large diced

½ loaf                                    French baguette, sliced and toasted       

1 cup                                     Fresh Raspberries

1 cup                                     Cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup                                     Cooked bacon, large crumbles

1 cup                                     Red onion, Julienned

1 cup                                     Walnuts halves                                               

Warm Brie Dressing Ingredients and Procedure

4 Tablespoons                   White wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon                     Dijon mustard, grainy type                          

2 each                                   Garlic clove, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon                     Shallot, minced                                

4 ounces                              Extra Virgin Olive oil

1 each                                   10.5-ounce Brie cheese, rind removed and cubed

To taste                                Kosher or sea salt

To taste                                Freshly ground black pepper

In a medium size skillet over medium-high heat add the olive oil and allow it to heat until it “shimmers”. Add the shallot and garlic and sauté until translucent and aromatic. Whisk in the mustard and the vinegar, then gently whisk in the chopped Brie until it has melted and become creamy. Remove from heat and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Presentation

On chilled salad plates, carefully mound the lettuce and them artfully arrange all the other ingredients on top. Lovingly spoon the warm Brie dressing all over the salad and serve with toasted baguettes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

