Chef Mark makes Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese Sliders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) —

Buffalo Chicken and Blue Cheese Sliders

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

2 pound Ground chicken thigh meat

¼ cup Prepared hot wing sauce. Have additional available to baste the sliders

8 each Slider buns

¾ cup Maytag, (or good quality) blue cheese crumbles

2 tablespoons Parsley, chopped

4 tablespoons Honey

3 tablespoons Celery, finely chopped

½ cup Bread crumbs

1 each Whole shell egg

1 teaspoon Celery seed

¼ teaspoon Cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon Chili powder

Pinch Sea salt and pepper

Dressing Ingredients

2 ounces Blue Cheese crumbles

¼ cup Sour Cream

¼ cup Mayonnaise

2 teaspoons White wine vinegar

½ cup Celery, finely chopped

Preparation and Presentation

In a medium bowl, combine all the dressing ingredients and chill.

In another medium bowl, whisk together the egg, honey and 3 tablespoons of the wing sauce. Add the celery seed, chili powder, cayenne, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and parsley and Bleu cheese and gently mix with your hands being careful not to overwork it as it will make the finished product tough. Lovingly make into 3 ounce patties and chill in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Heat a medium skillet or your grill to medium-high heat . Place the chicken patties onto the skillet and cook until done, about 3 minutes per side or until reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. As an option, you may bake in a preheated oven at 350 degree F until reaching and internal temperature of 165 degrees F. Baste the patties with the additional wing sauce.

Slice the slider rolls and grill them if you like and place a slider on the bottom half topped with a generous portion of the dressing and enjoy!